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'Popcorn Lung' Cases Surge in Russia: Vaping Illnesses Rise 30 Percent

Society

'Popcorn lung' among vapers is spreading across Russia, with the number of diagnosed cases increasing by 30% over the past year. In some cases, vaping has led patients to intensive care units.

Vaping
Photo: Pexels by Renz Macorol, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vaping

Doctors Report Rising Cases Among Youth

Pulmonologists told SHOT Telegram channel that in recent years they have recorded a steady increase in illnesses linked to the use of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. Most of the affected individuals are teenagers and young adults under the age of 35.

Fans of flavored vapor are developing severe lung conditions, including EVALI and bronchiolitis obliterans. EVALI tends to develop more rapidly but can be treated if detected in time.

Bronchiolitis obliterans can progress over years and may lead to irreversible respiratory failure. It often begins with a mild cough that patients tend to ignore, followed by shortness of breath. Fever may develop at later stages.

Many vapers seek medical help too late, when symptoms already significantly interfere with their daily lives.

The increase in reported cases is not only due to a growing number of users but also because medical professionals have become better at identifying these conditions.

The first known cases of “popcorn lung” in Russia were identified in 2025 among teenagers in Tomsk. One of them was diagnosed with EVALI, while another was found to have toxic damage to the central nervous system caused by smoking mixtures.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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