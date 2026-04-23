Oil Rains Fall on Coastal Russian Town as Toxic Air Levels Spike After Drone Strike

Residents report that "oil rain” has once again fallen in Tuapse (a town on the Black Sea coast of Russia). In the local community group "Chance for Life Tuapse,” people write about animals suffering from petroleum products contamination and post photos of oil stains covering literally everything.

Air Quality Concerns and Official Response

The Ministry of Natural Resources stated that air quality tests conducted on April 17 did not detect any exceedance of permissible concentrations of harmful substances, although the agency has not provided more recent data. The ministry is also preparing to test air quality in the town of Goryachy Klyuch following reports of "black, acrid smoke.”

Rospotrebnadzor, for its part, reiterated its recommendation that residents of the Tuapse district avoid staying outdoors, keep windows closed, and wear masks or respirators when going outside.

Drone Strike and Ongoing Fire

On April 16 and 20, drones attacked a marine terminal in Tuapse, causing a fire and a spill of petroleum products into the sea. The fire is still being extinguished.

As of the evening of April 21, concentrations of benzene, xylene, and soot in the air in Tuapse exceeded permissible levels by two to three times. No measurements were taken today due to rain, according to the operational headquarters.

Pollution Spread Across Residential Areas

According to available data, these substances exceeded safe levels in the microdistricts of Grozneft, Sortirovka, and Zvezdny, as well as partially in the Central district.

"Due to the large fire, combustion products are being released into the atmosphere, which on April 22 fell together with the rain, creating a black residue on surfaces. The situation will normalize once the fire is fully extinguished,” the operational headquarters reported.

Health Situation Remains Stable

According to the Ministry of Health, since April 20 no one has sought medical assistance with symptoms of acute illness or discomfort related to the fire.