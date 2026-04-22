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NextWave Awards 2026: An International Award for Leaders Transforming Industries

Society

The international NextWave Awards 2026 has officially opened applications for its annual recognition program. The award was created as a global symbol of recognition for outstanding professionals whose projects have already demonstrated real impact across entire industries. Participants will be evaluated by an international expert council made up of recognized leaders from Mexico, the United States, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, the UAE, Israel, and other countries. Applications are accepted until May 29, 2026.

Neuromorphic computer
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Neuromorphic computer

NextWave Awards focuses on tangible contributions to industry development. The key eligibility requirement is measurable results that have changed the way complex or unconventional challenges are addressed. Participants' projects become reference points for other experts and set new international benchmarks in business, science, the arts, sports, and education.

The competition will be held across five categories. The Science category covers research and development in fields ranging from IT and engineering to biomedicine and green energy. The Business category is dedicated to innovative business models, management solutions, and startups in fintech, manufacturing, EdTech, and ESG. Creative initiatives will be considered in the Arts category, which includes everything from classical painting and architecture to NFTs, performances, and interior design. Two additional categories are Healthy Lifestyle & Sport, for athletic achievements and wellness initiatives, and Education, for programs and digital solutions that are reshaping learning.

NextWave Awards is an independent international initiative launched in 2025 and is built on complete transparency: standard application forms, an open jury, a public shortlist, and a multi-stage voting process.

NextWave Awards 2026 Timeline

  • Application period — until May 29, 2026.
  • Shortlist announcement — by June 5, 2026.
  • Expert council voting — by June 12, 2026.

Applications can be submitted on the official award website: nwa-award.com/

NextWave Awards is organized by Clever Solutions, an international communications agency with proven expertise in launching and supporting international projects on a global scale. Strategic partners of the award include major professional communities and industry associations such as the E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association, Aitex Advancing Technology Together, Eurasian Beauty Guild, Association of Financiers, Accountants and Lawyers, the cultural and business association "I Am a Leader”, and others. These organizations represent leaders in their fields and help set high standards for quality in business, science, and culture.

Media support for NextWave Awards is provided by major outlets from the United States, the UAE, Russia, Uzbekistan, and other countries. Among them are:

Nuz, an online publication known for objective reporting, precise fact-based journalism, and coverage of real events without distortion-qualities valued by an audience of around half a million unique users;

Pravda.Ru, one of Russia's most widely read online newspapers, founded in 1999 and ranked among the country's top 20 media outlets;

professional publications in the fields of arts, fashion, and business, including Melon Rich, FINANCE-TIMES, and others.

For partnership inquiries and other proposals, please email us at info@nwa-award.com.

Take part and be the first in your field.
The number of places and the application deadline are limited.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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