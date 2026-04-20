Fish Apocalypse Hits Sakhalin as Thousands of Herrings Wash Ashore Spawning

A true "herring apocalypse” has unfolded on Sakhalin Island in the Far East of Russia, where thousands of fish have washed ashore near the port city of Korsakov, as reported by Amur Mash on Telegram.

The coastline now resembles a vast open-air fish depot, with residents and visitors gathering what some describe as an unlimited "protein supply.” People collect fish from the Sea of Okhotsk with their bare hands.

Spawning Season Brings Fish to Shore

Such a surge is not unprecedented. A similar boom of herring and capelin occurred on Sakhalin in the spring of 2024, when fish approached the coastline during spawning.

This year, the spawning season is again in full swing, with the sea appearing to swarm with fish as they gather in large numbers near the shore.

Locals Turn Harvest into Tradition

In the Korsakov district, herring have come especially close to land, allowing locals to continue the now-established tradition of catching them by hand. Some even bring pets along, which help retrieve fish and carry them back to buckets.

In the Tomari and Smirnykhovsky districts, the water glitters with silver as capelin arrive in massive quantities. Enthusiasts collect them by the kilogram, often filming their catch and sharing the footage on social media.