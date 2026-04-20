World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Fish Apocalypse Hits Sakhalin as Thousands of Herrings Wash Ashore Spawning

Society

A true "herring apocalypse” has unfolded on Sakhalin Island in the Far East of Russia, where thousands of fish have washed ashore near the port city of Korsakov, as reported by Amur Mash on Telegram.

The coastline now resembles a vast open-air fish depot, with residents and visitors gathering what some describe as an unlimited "protein supply.” People collect fish from the Sea of Okhotsk with their bare hands.

Spawning Season Brings Fish to Shore

Such a surge is not unprecedented. A similar boom of herring and capelin occurred on Sakhalin in the spring of 2024, when fish approached the coastline during spawning.

This year, the spawning season is again in full swing, with the sea appearing to swarm with fish as they gather in large numbers near the shore.

Locals Turn Harvest into Tradition

In the Korsakov district, herring have come especially close to land, allowing locals to continue the now-established tradition of catching them by hand. Some even bring pets along, which help retrieve fish and carry them back to buckets.

In the Tomari and Smirnykhovsky districts, the water glitters with silver as capelin arrive in massive quantities. Enthusiasts collect them by the kilogram, often filming their catch and sharing the footage on social media.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Kyiv Gun Attack: Police Officers Run Away from Elderly Shooter
Kyiv Gun Attack: Police Officers Run Away from Elderly Shooter
Six Dead, Dozens Injured in Kyiv Shooting as Police Storm Supermarket
Six Dead, Dozens Injured in Kyiv Shooting as Police Storm Supermarket
Russian Firefighter Saves Cats from Smoke Inhalation – Dramatic Rescue Caught on Video
Russian Firefighter Saves Cats from Smoke Inhalation – Dramatic Rescue Caught on Video
South Korea Unveils K9MH Self-Propelled Howitzer to Compete in Europe
South Korea Unveils K9MH Self-Propelled Howitzer to Compete in Europe
Man Breaks Up Hedgehog Fight: 'Dudes, Knock It Off!'
Man Breaks Up Hedgehog Fight: 'Dudes, Knock It Off!'
Dark Eagle LRHW: Pentagon Moves Closer to Hypersonic Missile Deployment
Dark Eagle LRHW: Pentagon Moves Closer to Hypersonic Missile Deployment
Military Plane Crash in Colombia Kills Dozens: Hercules C-130 Down in Amazon Region
Military Plane Crash in Colombia Kills Dozens: Hercules C-130 Down in Amazon Region
Iran Strikes Saudi Arabia: Fuel Reserves for US Fighter Jets Reportedly Destroyed
Iran Strikes Saudi Arabia: Fuel Reserves for US Fighter Jets Reportedly Destroyed
Japan Unveils Kawasaki EC-2 SOJ Electronic Warfare Aircraft in First Public Flight
Japan Unveils Kawasaki EC-2 SOJ Electronic Warfare Aircraft in First Public Flight
Raw Video Shows Man Fatally Shooting Himself While Filming Social Media Video
Raw Video Shows Man Fatally Shooting Himself While Filming Social Media Video
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.