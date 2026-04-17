World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Death of Opera Singer Who Sang 'Dark Eyes' to Kim Jong-Un Reinvestigated

Society

The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case into the death of well-known opera singer Yevgeny Kungurov, who gained attention for performing the romance "Dark Eyes” in Vladivostok before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, The Kommersant reports.

Police officers
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Police officers

Initially, investigators considered the death to be a suicide. The 40-year-old soloist of the Kaliningrad Musical Theatre was found without signs of life on April 8, 2024, beneath the windows of a residential building on Zoologicheskaya Street in Moscow, where he had been renting an apartment on the ninth floor with his wife.

However, the singer's father, Viktor Kungurov, a retired military officer from the Sverdlovsk region, insisted on a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy. He is convinced that his son was killed and that the suicide was staged to conceal the crime.

Representing the father's interests, lawyer Yevgeny Chernousov presented a version of events suggesting that a conflict may have occurred inside the apartment on the ninth floor. According to this theory, Kungurov's body may have been removed from the building but then dropped from a fourth-floor balcony during the process.

This, the lawyer argued, could explain the absence of injuries typically associated with a fall from a greater height. He also stated that the fatal head injury could have been inflicted with a heavy object.

Several details in the case have raised questions. Both of the singer's mobile phones disappeared from the apartment. From one of the devices, a text message was sent to his wife stating that she would find him in the bathroom.

Investigators also discovered a knife with traces of blood in the apartment, but without Kungurov's fingerprints. At the same time, cuts were found on his hands. These inconsistencies are now subject to further examination as part of the criminal investigation.

Friends of the singer recalled that he had been experiencing personal difficulties prior to his death. There were also suggestions that he developed depression following a коронавирус infection.

Authorities are expected to analyze all available evidence, including forensic findings and witness testimony, to determine whether the initial conclusion of suicide should be revised. The case highlights the complexity of establishing the true circumstances surrounding sudden and controversial deaths.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds
News from the Kremlin
Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds
Sugar or Sweetener? Your Mind May Decide the Flavor
Science
Sugar or Sweetener? Your Mind May Decide the Flavor
Kremlin: Russia Offers to Take Iranian Enriched Uranium, US Declines Proposal
World
Kremlin: Russia Offers to Take Iranian Enriched Uranium, US Declines Proposal
Popular
Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds

The Kremlin has acknowledged and responded to a viral video appeal by blogger Victoria Bonya addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds
Russia Claims Strike on F-16 and Mirage Jets in Ukraine: 'All Targets Hit'
Russia Claims Strike on F-16 and Mirage Jets in Ukraine: 'All Targets Hit'
Moscow Warns Baltic States and Finland: Russia Invokes UN Self-Defense Clause
Massive Russian Strike Hits Ukraine: Waves of Missiles and Drones Target Energy and Ports
Moscow’s Warning Ignored: EU Downplays Strike Threat on Drone Plants Supplying Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Freedom of Seas Is Over: How Iran Changed Global Trade Rules Overnight Dmitry Sudakov Russia Sees Sharp Increase in Antidepressants and Tranquilizer Sales Evgeniya Petrova
Russian Firefighter Saves Cats from Smoke Inhalation – Dramatic Rescue Caught on Video
Eat Smart in the Morning: The Biggest Breakfast Errors Blocking Weight Loss
EU Shifts Strategy: Less Aid, More Renewables as Energy Costs Rise
EU Shifts Strategy: Less Aid, More Renewables as Energy Costs Rise
Last materials
Ukraine Proposes Zelensky–Putin Summit in Turkey with Erdogan and Trump
Kalashnikov to Unveil SKAT 350M Recon Drone at INNOPROM Central Asia Expo
Norwegian NM123 Mines Supplied to Ukraine Found Ineffective Due to Faulty Fuzes
Freedom of Seas Is Over: How Iran Changed Global Trade Rules Overnight
Kremlin: Russia Offers to Take Iranian Enriched Uranium, US Declines Proposal
Russian Oil Exports to EU Collapse to Multi-Month Low in February 2026
Decision Made: Russia Hints at Strikes on Drone Production Sites in Europe
Russian Firefighter Saves Cats from Smoke Inhalation – Dramatic Rescue Caught on Video
The Rise of Men’s Ballet Flats and What They Mean for Foot Health
Eat Smart in the Morning: The Biggest Breakfast Errors Blocking Weight Loss
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.