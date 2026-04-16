Russian Firefighter Saves Cats from Smoke Inhalation – Dramatic Rescue Caught on Video

A dramatic rescue in Tyumen has captured widespread attention after a firefighter brought two cats back to life following a dangerous apartment fire. The incident highlights not only the risks of smoke inhalation for animals but also the skill and quick thinking required in emergency situations.

On the evening of April 15, a fire broke out in an apartment located on Respubliki Street. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene. Three residents were rescued directly from the flames, while eight others were safely evacuated from the building.

Firefighters also managed to carry three cats out of the smoke-filled apartment. However, two of the animals had inhaled a dangerous amount of smoke and were in critical condition.

Life-Saving Intervention

Firefighter Ruslan Belous, who has served for 14 years, immediately began emergency resuscitation efforts. He performed artificial respiration and chest compressions on the animals-techniques rarely seen outside veterinary settings but crucial in this situation.

One of the rescues was captured on video and quickly spread across social media, drawing admiration for the firefighter's calm and decisive actions.

According to regional emergency authorities, Belous acted without hesitation, significantly increasing the chances of survival for the cats affected by carbon monoxide exposure.

Why Smoke Inhalation Dangerous for Animals

Smoke inhalation is one of the leading causes of death in fires-for both humans and animals. Toxic gases such as carbon monoxide reduce oxygen delivery to vital organs, while hot smoke can damage airways and lungs.

Pets are particularly vulnerable because they are often trapped indoors and closer to the ground, where smoke accumulates quickly. Without rapid intervention, even a short exposure can be fatal.

A Rescuer with Experience

This was not the first time Belous had saved animals. During his career, he has successfully resuscitated cats, dogs, and even a turtle. His experience and composure played a key role in the successful outcome of this rescue.

Following the incident, the rescued cats were placed under veterinary supervision. Authorities confirmed that their condition is stable and their lives are no longer in danger.

Another Story of Animal Rescue

In a separate case, volunteers in North Ossetia rescued a bear cub that had fallen into a river. The cub, later named "Dynka,” was sent for rehabilitation to a wildlife park, where it now lives alongside a three-legged bear named "Grusha,” previously found injured near a highway.

These stories highlight the growing role of both professionals and volunteers in protecting animals during emergencies, as well as the public's strong emotional response to such rescues.