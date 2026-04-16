World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Delayed Life Syndrome: Why People Keep Waiting Instead of Living

Society

Many people in Russia face what is known as delayed life syndrome, a condition in which a person constantly lives with the feeling that their current situation is temporary and remains in an expectation of some event — a move, weight loss, employment, and so on. The main cause of this state is the fear of disappointment, practicing psychologist, candidate of psychological sciences Mikhail Khors said, Public News Service reports.

Fear of changes
Photo: freepik is licensed under public domain
Fear of changes

Fear of Disappointment and the Illusion of the Future

People with delayed life syndrome subconsciously fear that their future will not match their expectations, the specialist noted. At the same time, fantasies themselves trigger the release of dopamine, which causes a person to feel pleasure from events that have not yet happened. This reduces motivation, and as a result, the person remains in a "suspended” state.

"What should be done? It is important to grow up. Adults think in terms of measure: "I will enjoy life to some extent, and to some extent I will not, and that is normal.' One needs to tell oneself, more than once, that disappointment in one's goals, achievements, and so on is not something bad, and that in the course of life многое can change — meanings can change, one can enter a crisis,” Khors explained.

Accepting Reality Instead of Escaping into Fantasies

It is important to reconcile oneself with the idea that if something does not meet expectations, life does not become worse because of it, the psychologist emphasized.

He advised replacing both positive and negative thinking with realistic thinking — this allows a person to permit themselves to feel pain, but not perceive it as a tragedy. In addition, it is important not to constantly escape into fantasies that bring pleasure, so that demotivation toward real actions does not arise, the specialist concluded.

The Myth of the Perfect Moment

Earlier, American psychologists found that people often delay returning to activities they enjoy because they subconsciously wait for the "perfect moment” that will make the experience special. Scientists noted that such behavior can lead to long-awaited meetings or развлечения being constantly postponed, as the "right moment” never arrives.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Women Reveal Most Hated Men’s Fashion Trends in New Survey
Women
Women Reveal Most Hated Men’s Fashion Trends in New Survey
Belarus President Lukashenko Sparks Outrage with Comments About Lithuanians
World
Belarus President Lukashenko Sparks Outrage with Comments About Lithuanians
Trump’s Blockade Challenged: China Sends Tanker Through Hormuz Undeterred
Asia
Trump’s Blockade Challenged: China Sends Tanker Through Hormuz Undeterred
Popular
Moscow Warns of 'Unpredictable Consequences' as Europe Arms Ukraine with Drones

Russia has accused European countries of escalating the conflict by expanding drone production and deliveries to Ukraine amid reports of major new defense agreements

Moscow Warns of 'Unpredictable Consequences' as Europe Arms Ukraine with Drones
Belarus President Lukashenko Sparks Outrage with Comments About Lithuanians
Belarus President Lukashenko Sparks Outrage with Comments About Lithuanians
Ukrainian Drones Hit Sterlitamak 1,500 km from Border, Casualties Reported
Ex-NATO Commander and CIA Chief Join Ukraine’s New Military Advisory Board
No Text, No Terms: How the US–Iran Ceasefire Became an Information War Yury Bocharov Germany Expands Military Support to Ukraine, Prompting Concerns in Moscow Lyuba Lulko Pedro Sánchez in China: Spain Pushes EU Toward Stronger Ties with Beijing Oleg Artyukov
Germany Expands Military Support to Ukraine, Prompting Concerns in Moscow
Drone Warfare Forces US Carriers Away from Iran, Expert Claims
South Korea Unveils K9MH Self-Propelled Howitzer to Compete in Europe
South Korea Unveils K9MH Self-Propelled Howitzer to Compete in Europe
Last materials
Massive Russian Strike Hits Ukraine: Waves of Missiles and Drones Target Energy and Ports
No Text, No Terms: How the US–Iran Ceasefire Became an Information War
Germany Expands Military Support to Ukraine, Prompting Concerns in Moscow
Moscow Warns of 'Unpredictable Consequences' as Europe Arms Ukraine with Drones
Israel and Lebanon Discuss Plan to Destroy Hezbollah After Rare Talks
South Korea Unveils K9MH Self-Propelled Howitzer to Compete in Europe
Cigarette Butts Out the Window? Russia Enforces Fines Up to $550
Russia’s GDP Falls in Early 2026 as Growth Model Weakens
Ex-NATO Commander and CIA Chief Join Ukraine’s New Military Advisory Board
Russia and Azerbaijan Reach Settlement Over AZAL Plane Crash
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.