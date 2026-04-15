Cigarette Butts Out the Window? Russia Enforces Fines Up to $550

Throwing trash from a car window in Russia, including cigarette butts, can result in fines of up to 50,000 rubles ($550), according to statements given to TASS by Evgeny Masharov, a member of the Civic Chamber's commission on legislative review.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ People eating while driving

Under Part 3.1 of Article 8.2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, individuals who discard cigarette butts from a vehicle face fines ranging from 10,000 to 15,000 rubles ($110-$165).

Fines for Individuals, Officials, and Businesses

Officials can be fined between 20,000 and 30,000 rubles ($220-$330), while legal entities face penalties ranging from 30,000 to 50,000 rubles ($330-$550).

The regulation aims to reduce roadside littering and encourage more responsible behavior among drivers.

How Violations Can Be Reported

Citizens who witness such violations can file a complaint with local police or traffic authorities. The report should include the date, time, and location of the incident, as well as a description of the vehicle and its license plate number.