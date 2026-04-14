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Russian Actor Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison Over Army Statements

Society

A court in Moscow sentenced actor Artur Smolyaninov, who is designated in Russia as a foreign agent, to eight years in a general-regime penal colony. The court found him guilty of publicly disseminating knowingly false information about the Russian Armed Forces.

Artur Smolyaninov, actor
Photo: Artur Smolyaninov's personal Instagram account
Artur Smolyaninov, actor

The court also banned the actor from administering websites and internet pages for a period of four years.

State prosecutor Diana Galiullina stated that the actor "smears the country and the president,” and argued that the correction of a "traitor to the motherland” is only possible in isolation, as reported by Mediazona, which is listed in Russia as a foreign agent media outlet.

Case Based on Interview Statements

According to the investigation, between December 2022 and January 2023, Artur Smolyaninov gave an interview to Novaya Gazeta Europe, an organization designated as undesirable in Russia, in which he allegedly provided knowingly false information about the actions of Russian troops.

In particular, he claimed that Russia shelled a residential building in Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in civilian casualties.

In January 2023, authorities added him to the register of foreign agents, and in May he was included in the list of terrorists and extremists. The actor also faces accusations of participating in a "terrorist community” due to his involvement with the Anti-War Committee of Russia, which is recognized in Russia as a terrorist and undesirable organization.

Statements on Ukraine and War

In one of his interviews, the actor stated that he would be ready to fight on the side of Ukraine against Russia.

"If I were to go, it would be on Ukraine's side,” he said, explaining that in this way he would "defend” some of his "brothers” from others.

He also stated that he would not object to a nuclear strike against Russia.

In addition, during a conversation with pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Aleksei Stolyarov (Lexus) in 2024, the actor said he wanted to obtain Ukrainian citizenship "turnkey” for his family. He also expressed willingness to secretly perform for Ukrainian armed forces personnel and serve the Kyiv authorities.

Life in Exile

Artur Smolyaninov left Russia in 2022 and has since been living in Latvia. The Latvian authorities declined to provide legal assistance to Russia in his case.

The actor shared his impressions of life in Riga, noting that he has found places he enjoys returning to. At the same time, he described bureaucracy as one of the most difficult aspects of living in Latvia, citing challenges such as scheduling medical appointments or even booking a barber.

He added that although the rhythm of life is understandable, it does not match his nature. Nevertheless, he said that in emigration he communicates more actively, whereas in Moscow he felt he lived "in preservation and isolation.”

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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