Red Square Scandal: Student Arrested After Throwing Shoe at Lenin’s Sarcophagus

A court in Moscow sentenced a first-year college student to ten days of administrative arrest after he caused a disturbance inside Lenin's Mausoleum on Red Square, according to official court documents published in the database of Moscow's courts of general jurisdiction.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Lenin's Mausoleum

According to case materials, on April 8 the student, Konstantin Bodunov, behaved aggressively inside the mausoleum. He shouted profanities, waved his arms, interfered with visitors, struck the sarcophagus several times, and threw a moccasin at it.

He ignored police orders to stop and reportedly resisted arrest, the ruling states.

Student Denies Guilt

The student did not admit guilt. He stated that he disagreed with Lenin's "economic and religious policy” and therefore decided to throw his moccasin at the sarcophagus.

At the same time, Bodunov insisted that he did not resist police officers during his detention.

The court classified his actions under the article on petty hooliganism (Part 2, Article 20.1 of the Administrative Code). His sentence is calculated from the moment of detention at 12:50 Moscow time on April 8, 2026.

Previous Incidents and Ongoing Debate

In autumn 2024, police in St. Petersburg opened a criminal case over the desecration of a monument to Vladimir Lenin in Krasnoye Selo. Unknown individuals painted an offensive inscription on the pedestal, which city crews quickly removed while police inspected the scene.

Discussions about the future of Lenin's body and mausoleum continue to resurface in Russia. In September 2020, the Union of Architects of Russia announced a competition for proposals on how to repurpose the mausoleum after a potential reburial.

Film director and screenwriter Alexander Sokurov, invited as a jury member, stated that not only Lenin's body but also the entire necropolis in the Kremlin wall should be removed.

Restoration Plans for the Mausoleum

In 2025, the Russian Ministry of Culture signed a contract worth 19.6 million rubles for restoration work at the mausoleum.

The project includes preservation efforts for the cultural heritage site officially titled "The Mausoleum of Vladimir Ilyich Lenin and Joseph Stalin, 1929-1930,” located on Red Square in central Moscow.

According to the tender, builders will carry out emergency stabilization, restoration work, and adaptations for modern use. The contract was awarded to the EKS Group of Companies, with completion scheduled for June 19, 2027.

The mausoleum consists of three levels, one of which is underground, and covers approximately 3,200 square meters.

A Symbolic Site Under Constant Attention

The Lenin Mausoleum, situated by the Kremlin wall, houses the embalmed body of Vladimir Lenin (1870-1924), the founder of the Soviet state.

The site is regularly closed for maintenance and state events. In February 2025, it was shut for two months for preventive work, and in April it closed again in preparation for May holiday celebrations. In 2024, the mausoleum was closed three times due to official events.