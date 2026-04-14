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Easter Controversy in Russia: Influencers Under Fire for 'Offensive' Cake Photos

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A criminal case has been opened in Russia's Leningrad Region over alleged insult to the feelings of believers after a local resident published a controversial photograph featuring a traditional Easter cake placed next to a penis sex toy.

Easter cakes
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tamara Ustinova, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Easter cakes

Social Media Post Sparks Criminal Investigation

According to the Investigative Committee, Vladislav Pozdnyakov, the founder of the controversial "Male State” movement, paid attention to the post on the channel of a 20-year-old woman named Tatyana.

Following the backlash, the woman deleted the post, issued a public apology, and closed her channel.

"I am baptized myself and I did not intend any negativity in the post I published. I did not want to offend anyone. (…) My phone is exploding, I cannot handle all of this,” she wrote.

She now faces up to one year in prison under charges related to insulting religious feelings.

Second Incident Fuels Public Outrage

A separate wave of anger on social media was triggered by the actions of a 27-year-old blogger named Ksenia.

She made a hookah using an Easter cake and posted a video on social media on Orthodox Easter Sunday with the caption:

"Even Christ would rise again after this.”

The video quickly drew condemnation online, with many users criticizing the post as deeply offensive.

"You may be an atheist – that is your right. But you do not have the right to insult the feelings of believers,” someone commented.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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