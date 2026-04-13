Man Breaks Up Hedgehog Fight: 'Dudes, Knock It Off!'

A man in Dagestan intervened in an unusual roadside incident after two hedgehogs were seen fighting in the middle of the road, reportedly saying, "Hey, dudes, knock it off!,” according to a video published by the Telegram channel Dvach.

The spiky animals engaged in a fight on the road in the evening and did not react to a car that had pulled up nearby.

"I've never seen hedgehogs fighting in my life (…) I'm honking, and they don't even hear us (…) They're having a proper brawl there,” the driver commented in the video.

Driver Steps In to Separate Hedgehogs

The motorist was forced to exit his vehicle and intervene directly. He gently nudged one of the animals aside with his foot and used his sneaker to push both hedgehogs in opposite directions, after which each animal returned to its own side of the road.