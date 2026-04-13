Russian Doctors Revive Man After 5.5 Hours of Clinical Death in Yakutia

In Yakutia, doctors revived a man who fell asleep on a bench and remained in a state of clinical death for five and a half hours, according to the press service of the Mirny Central District Hospital.

Photo: mos.ru by Photo: Press Service of the Moscow Department of Health, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Hospital workers

"March temperatures of -20°C pose a serious threat. At the end of March, returning late at night after a gathering, our patient did not make it home-feeling tired, he sat down on a bench and fell asleep. After some time, passersby called an ambulance. The emergency team recorded clinical death: no heartbeat, blood pressure at zero, and a flatline on the ECG. Resuscitation measures began,” the hospital said.

Doctors spent four hours gradually raising the patient's body temperature from 24°C to 34°C. Eventually, they managed to restart his heart, after which the lungs and brain began receiving oxygen again.

After five and a half hours of resuscitation efforts, the patient was brought back to life. He was placed into an induced coma, and after 24 hours he regained consciousness.