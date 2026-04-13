Russian Doctors Revive Man After 5.5 Hours of Clinical Death in Yakutia

In Yakutia, doctors revived a man who fell asleep on a bench and remained in a state of clinical death for five and a half hours, according to the press service of the Mirny Central District Hospital.
"March temperatures of -20°C pose a serious threat. At the end of March, returning late at night after a gathering, our patient did not make it home-feeling tired, he sat down on a bench and fell asleep. After some time, passersby called an ambulance. The emergency team recorded clinical death: no heartbeat, blood pressure at zero, and a flatline on the ECG. Resuscitation measures began,” the hospital said.
Doctors spent four hours gradually raising the patient's body temperature from 24°C to 34°C. Eventually, they managed to restart his heart, after which the lungs and brain began receiving oxygen again.
After five and a half hours of resuscitation efforts, the patient was brought back to life. He was placed into an induced coma, and after 24 hours he regained consciousness.
"The kidneys were functioning, and no vital bodily systems were impaired. The patient received all necessary inpatient treatment and was discharged home after five days,” the medical staff reported.
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