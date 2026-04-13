Khakassia Residents Back Stalin Statue Installation in Victory Park Vote

The installation of a monument to Joseph Stalin in Victory Park in the city of Abakan received support from 78.5% of participants in a regional vote. Around 2.6% of the region's residents took part in the poll.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Mamayev Kurgan, Volgograd, Stalin

Majority Support for Stalin Monument in Khakassia

Residents of Khakassia supported the idea of erecting a monument to Joseph Stalin in Abakan's Victory Park, with 78.52% of voters in favor, according to a statement by regional governor Valentin Konovalov on his Telegram channel.

"Friends, thank you for coming to the polling stations and expressing your opinion. In its work and decision-making, the government of Khakassia always relies on the voice of the people, on the opinion of the majority,” the governor wrote.

Voting Results and Turnout Details

The results of the public vote were compiled by the Public Chamber of Khakassia. According to its data, the vote took place from April 6 to April 10. Around 13,600 residents participated, of whom approximately 10,700 supported the initiative, while just over 2,900 voted against it.

According to Rosstat data as of January 1, 2025, Khakassia had a permanent population of 525,500 people. This means that about 2.6% of residents took part in the vote.

Background and Political Context

The initiative to install the monument was proposed by the all-Russian organization "Children of War.” The poll was announced in late November 2025 and conducted with the involvement of 235 volunteers who surveyed residents across the region, according to a statement from the Public Chamber published on VKontakte.

In 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the excessive "demonization” of Stalin as one of the ways of attacking the Soviet Union and Russia. He also referred to Stalin as a "complex historical figure” and a "product of his era.”

He noted that there were many "problems related to repression,” and that the country should not forget them, nor Stalin's role in the victory over Nazism. "Anyone could be accused of fabricated and completely absurd charges; millions of people were declared enemies of the people, were shot or crippled, and went through the suffering of prisons, camps, or exile,” Putin said at the opening of the "Wall of Grief” memorial dedicated to victims of political repression.

In April 2025, Putin said he would consider renaming Volgograd to Stalingrad, while stressing that the final decision should be made by residents. In the same month, he assigned the name "Stalingrad” to Volgograd airport.

Details

Khakassia officially the Republic of Khakassia, is a republic of Russia located in southern Siberia. It is situated between Krasnoyarsk Krai to the north and the Altai Republic to the south. The capital city of Khakassia is Abakan, and the region covers an area of about 61,900 square kilometres (23,900 sq mi). The population of Khakassia is approximately 537,000 people, with the majority of the population living in urban areas. The region is known for its natural beauty, with numerous rivers, lakes, and mountains. The Khakassky Nature Reserve is located in the region, and it is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including brown bears, wolves, and sable. The region is also known for its traditional crafts, such as woodworking and embroidery, and for its traditional festivals and celebrations. On July 3, 1991, the region was transformed into an autonomous republic within the RSFSR. It has had its current name since the beginning of 1992.

