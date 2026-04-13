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Irish Mercenary in Ukraine Paid Two Million Rubles

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An Irish mercenary who fought on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces will be brought to trial in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the General Prosecutor's Office of Russia said.

Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: CreativeCommons by U.S. Army Europe, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Armed Forces of Ukraine

The defendant has been charged in absentia under Article 359 of the Russian Criminal Code, which covers participation as a mercenary in an armed conflict.

According to investigators, Rhys Byrne, aged 31, arrived in Ukraine in March 2022 and joined the Ukrainian armed forces as a mercenary. He underwent military training and received the necessary weapons and equipment.

From that point until the autumn of 2025, Byrne allegedly took part in combat operations against Russian servicemen. For his involvement, he received more than two million rubles in compensation, lenta.ru publication said. 

He has been placed on an international wanted list, and a court has ordered his arrest in absentia as a preventive measure.

Case Moves to Court Amid Broader Crackdown

The criminal case has now been forwarded to court for consideration on the merits.

Earlier reports indicated that a Swedish mercenary accused of fighting against civilians had also been placed on an international wanted list.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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