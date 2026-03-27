Exiled Comedian Invests in Penis Enlargement Clinic in Kazakhstan

Kazakh stand-up comedian Nurlan Saburov, who received a 50-year ban from entering Russia, has invested in a private medical business, according to Mash on Telegram.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Yerlan Tanay, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Nurlan Saburov

The outlet reports that Saburov acquired a stake in a medical center offering a range of services, including procedures such as hyaluronic acid penis enlargement, circumcision, frenuloplasty, and consultations with specialists such as sexologists, psychologists, and urologists.

According to the report, certain procedures are priced at 90,000 rubles, while others, including surgical services, cost tens of thousands of rubles depending on complexity. Comprehensive examinations range from 30,000 to 70,000 rubles.

Clinic Expansion Plans in Kazakhstan and Beyond

The clinic began operating in the summer of 2025 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company plans to open a branch in Astana in June and expand internationally with a new location in Dubai in the autumn of 2026.

Sources indicate that Saburov will also serve as an international ambassador for the medical center as it enters foreign markets.

Deportation and Legal Controversies

Reports of Saburov's 50-year entry ban to Russia emerged on February 6, after authorities detained him at Vnukovo Airport upon arrival from Dubai. He later departed for Kazakhstan.

Officials cited violations of tax and migration laws, as well as public criticism of the military campaign in Ukraine, as reasons for the decision.

According to RIA Novosti, Saburov earned income in Russia while allegedly failing to comply with migration regulations and tax obligations. In 2024, he reportedly declared earnings exceeding 50 million rubles. Authorities also claimed he attempted to legalize income through intermediaries who violated the law.

After his detention, officials initially offered Saburov the option to return to Dubai. He stated that he lacked funds for the ticket. Authorities then warned that he could face deportation to the United Arab Emirates in handcuffs, after which he purchased a ticket to Almaty.

In a previous incident in 2025, authorities detained Saburov at Sheremetyevo Airport for violating migration regulations, issuing him a fine of 5,000 rubles.