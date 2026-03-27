Young Woman from Spain Wins Right to Euthanasia After 600-Day Legal Battle

A 25-year-old woman in Spain secured the right to euthanasia through the courts, according to El País, concluding a legal struggle that lasted more than 600 days.

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Noelia Castillo Ramos was born into a troubled family marked by her parents' drug addiction. At the age of 12, she began living in shelters, and after reaching adulthood, she moved to a social care center. There, she suffered a gang rape.

Following the assault, Noelia attempted to take her own life. She survived but remained paralyzed from the waist down.

Medical Approval and Legal Obstacles

In 2024, Noelia formally requested euthanasia, which Spain had legalized. A specialized commission approved her request, confirming that her clinical condition was irreversible and that she endured chronic pain and ongoing suffering.

However, her father intervened and secured a temporary suspension of the procedure through the courts. Noelia continued to challenge the decision, filing appeals to defend her choice.

Court Rulings Affirm Right to Die

Ultimately, both the Constitutional Court of Spain and the European Court of Human Rights upheld her right to euthanasia, recognizing her legal and personal autonomy.