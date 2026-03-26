Chechen President's Son Adam Kadyrov Reportedly Appears as Russia’s Youngest Major at Age 18

Adam Kadyrov, the 18-year-old son of Ramzan Kadyrov, has reportedly appeared in public wearing insignia resembling that of a major, prompting claims that he may be the youngest officer of that rank in Russia.

Photo: Ramzan Kadyrov's Telegram channel Adam Kadyrov

Appearance in Major's Insignia Raises Questions

The reports emerged after Adam Kadyrov attended a meeting with commanders of Chechen security units. Observers noted that his shoulder boards featured a symbol similar to a major's star.

According to reports, the young official appeared at a security meeting wearing insignia consistent with the rank of major, leading commentators to describe him as potentially the youngest major in the country.

No official announcement has been made regarding the assignment of a military rank to Kadyrov. However, he currently serves as secretary of the Chechen Security Council and heads his father's security service.

He has also previously received multiple awards from the Russian National Guard, including a medal for combat distinction.

Akhmat Kadyrov Takes on New Government Role

Meanwhile, Ramzan Kadyrov's elder son, Akhmat Kadyrov, who already serves as deputy prime minister of Chechnya, has been assigned oversight of the republic's education sector.

In a public statement, Akhmat Kadyrov emphasized that education remains one of the fundamental pillars of societal and state development.

The appointment further expands the presence of the Kadyrov family in key administrative roles within the region.

Background and Recent Developments

The developments come amid continued public attention surrounding the Kadyrov family. Earlier, Ramzan Kadyrov dismissed reports of a traffic accident allegedly involving Adam Kadyrov, describing them as misinformation.

While the reported military insignia has sparked discussion, official confirmation regarding any formal rank has not been issued.