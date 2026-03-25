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70-Year-Old Russian Lawmaker and Forbes Millionaire Signs Contract for Military Operation

Society

Chelyabinsk regional legislative assembly deputy Valery Filippov, who appears on the Forbes list, has signed a six-month contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense to participate in the special military operation, according to TASS.

Russian Army fighters
Photo: https://мультимедиа.минобороны.рф/multimedia/photo/gallery.htm?id=60832@cmsPhotoGallery by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Russian Army fighters

Contract Signed Despite Age Restrictions

The agency reported that Filippov's parliamentary mandate will be retained during his service. Earlier, he had visited the front line on a business trip, where what he witnessed reportedly made a strong impression on him. A former paratrooper, he decided to join the combat effort.

At the same time, sources noted that contracts are generally not signed with individuals over the age of 65, even in volunteer formations.

Political Career and Business Background

Filippov has been elected to the regional legislative assembly four times. He serves on two committees: budget and taxation, as well as legislation, state building, and local self-government.

He is widely known both within the region and beyond for the Uvelka brand. The key asset of the Filippov family is the Resource company, which reported revenue of 15.5 billion rubles in 2025.

Wealth and Rankings

In 2023 and 2024, Filippov ranked among the top six wealthiest businessmen in the Chelyabinsk region. He was included in the Forbes list with an estimated fortune of 300 million rubles.

His decision to sign a military contract at the age of 70 stands out against existing restrictions and highlights a rare case of a senior political figure directly joining military operations.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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