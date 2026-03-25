Benzene Found in Household Gas Across Western Europe, Raising Cancer Concerns

A number of cities in Western Europe have reported elevated concentrations of benzene in household gas, a substance linked to cancer risk. The findings were published by the non-profit research institute PSE Healthy Energy.

Photo: freepik.com by ededchechine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Gas hob

"High levels of the carcinogen benzene were detected by researchers in household gas in several cities across Western Europe,” the report states.

Benzene is known to increase the risk of leukemia and other long-term adverse health effects, particularly with prolonged exposure.

Study Scope and Findings

The institute analyzed 72 samples of household gas collected in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Italy.

The results raise concerns about the safety of everyday energy sources and highlight the need for further monitoring and regulatory oversight.

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