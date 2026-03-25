World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Benzene Found in Household Gas Across Western Europe, Raising Cancer Concerns

Society

A number of cities in Western Europe have reported elevated concentrations of benzene in household gas, a substance linked to cancer risk. The findings were published by the non-profit research institute PSE Healthy Energy.

Gas hob
Photo: freepik.com by ededchechine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Gas hob

"High levels of the carcinogen benzene were detected by researchers in household gas in several cities across Western Europe,” the report states.

Benzene is known to increase the risk of leukemia and other long-term adverse health effects, particularly with prolonged exposure.

Study Scope and Findings

The institute analyzed 72 samples of household gas collected in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Italy.

The results raise concerns about the safety of everyday energy sources and highlight the need for further monitoring and regulatory oversight.

Earlier, reports also indicated that South Korea reached an agreement with the United States on terms for purchasing Russian oil. Authorities reportedly resolved issues related to financial transactions and the risk of secondary sanctions, with payments expected to be made in non-dollar currencies.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
New US Nuclear Missile Designed to Strike Moscow Seen on B-52 Bomber
World
New US Nuclear Missile Designed to Strike Moscow Seen on B-52 Bomber
Saudi Arabia and UAE Edge Toward Joining US–Israel War Against Iran
World
Saudi Arabia and UAE Edge Toward Joining US–Israel War Against Iran
US Reporter Signs Contract with Russian Forces for Donbas Deployment
Society
US Reporter Signs Contract with Russian Forces for Donbas Deployment
Popular
Iranian Beauty Reveals Unpleasant Truth to Netanyahu: The Traitors Were Right Beside Him

US and Israeli plans to destabilize Iran falter as Tehran consolidates, PVO systems withstand attacks, and the Ormuz Strait emerges as a choke point for global energy.

Iranian Beauty Reveals Unpleasant Truth to Netanyahu: The Traitors Were Right Beside Him
Turkey’s Central Bank Prepares Gold Sell-Off to Defend Lira Amid Iran Conflict
Turkey’s Central Bank Prepares Gold Sell-Off to Defend Lira Amid Iran Conflict
New US Nuclear Missile Designed to Strike Moscow Seen on B-52 Bomber
Canadian Army Humiliated in Arctic as Chinook Helicopter Freezes in Hangar
From Iran to Impeachment: Trump’s Team Divided as War Pressures Mount Daria Aslamova Hungary Election Clash: Orban Accuses Ukraine of Espionage Ahead of Vote Lyuba Lulko US Elections 2028: Elite Power Struggles and the Future After Trump Said Gafurov
Behind Closed Doors in Florida: How Kyiv Struggles to Navigate US Demands
US Reporter Signs Contract with Russian Forces for Donbas Deployment
Saudi Arabia and UAE Edge Toward Joining US–Israel War Against Iran
Saudi Arabia and UAE Edge Toward Joining US–Israel War Against Iran
Last materials
Benzene Found in Household Gas Across Western Europe, Raising Cancer Concerns
Washington Offers Sanctions Lift to Iran in Exchange for Nuclear Rollback
Massive Drone Attack Hits Russia: Nearly 400 UAVs Shot Down Overnight
Behind Closed Doors in Florida: How Kyiv Struggles to Navigate US Demands
Iranian Beauty Reveals Unpleasant Truth to Netanyahu: The Traitors Were Right Beside Him
Canadian Army Humiliated in Arctic as Chinook Helicopter Freezes in Hangar
Bahrain Pushes UN Naval Mission for Strait of Hormuz Security
Turkey’s Central Bank Prepares Gold Sell-Off to Defend Lira Amid Iran Conflict
Drunk Man Steals 40 Roses from Flower Shop and Gives Them to Random Woman
US Reporter Signs Contract with Russian Forces for Donbas Deployment
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.