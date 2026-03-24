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Drunk Man Steals 40 Roses from Flower Shop and Gives Them to Random Woman

Society

A resident of Kamchatka stole roses from a flower shop and gave them to a random passerby, RIA Novosti reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Roses
Photo: flickr.com by liz west, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Roses

According to police, the 31-year-old man, who was intoxicated, was walking past the shop "without any particular purpose” when he suddenly entered the store, took two packages of roses from a shelf, and fled.

In total, the man stole 40 roses.

"After running to the Polovinka River, the robber realized he did not need the stolen items and gave the roses to a passing girl," the Interior Ministry said.

The unusual turn of events transformed the stolen flowers into an unexpected gift for a stranger.

A store employee reported the incident to the police, and the suspect was quickly identified using surveillance cameras.

The man now faces up to four years in prison under a criminal case for robbery.

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