US Reporter Signs Contract with Russian Forces for Donbas Deployment

Finnish war correspondent Kosti Heiskanen revealed new details about American journalist Christopher Helali, who signed a contract with the Russian Army.

Photo: "Meeting of units of the Russian Armed Forces and the LPR in Novoaidar 006" by Unknown authorUnknown author, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian military man

Decision Planned Long in Advance

According to Heiskanen, the American journalist had long been planning to travel to the zone of the special military operation (SMO).

"A year ago, we talked about this a lot, about different units. Christopher has a very rich military background," Heiskanen said, aif.ru reports.

He added that Helali's decision to go to the SMO zone had been kept secret for security reasons.

Contract Signed in Donetsk

It became known on March 22 that the US journalist intended to take part in combat operations on Russia's side in Donbas. Helali stated that he signed a contract with Yevgeny Nikolaev, commander of the Rodnya unit.

He had been in Donetsk with the commander in the previous month.

Personal Motivation and Loyalty

Independent American journalist, human rights activist, and member of the US Communist Party, Christopher Helali, confirmed that he had signed the contract and would head to the SMO zone, according to TASS.

Helali noted that Nikolaev, known by the call sign "Gaiduk,” made a strong impression on him.

"I didn't get the chance to fight under his command, but I would go anywhere with him," Helali said.

He described Nikolaev as a true patriot and emphasized the personal connection they developed.

"He treated me like a brother, despite being such an outstanding person," Helali added.

Commander's Death Reported

Earlier reports indicated that Yevgeny Nikolaev did not survive while attempting to rescue a wounded subordinate during a mission in the Slavyansk direction. According to writer German Sadulaev, Nikolaev may have gone to help his comrade fully aware that it could be a trap.