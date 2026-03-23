OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Dies at 43 After Cancer Battle

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of the adult‑content platform OnlyFans and Ukrainian‑American technology entrepreneur, has died at the age of 43 after a long battle with cancer, Bloomberg and company representatives confirmed.

Photo: Anna Malyaeva is licensed under Рubliс domain Hospital ward

The company said in an emailed statement that his family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” the statement read.

Who Was Leonid Radvinsky?

Leonid "Leo" Radvinsky was a London‑based Ukrainian‑American businessman, programmer, and billionaire best known for being the majority owner of OnlyFans, the subscription‑based content platform widely known for its adult content and creator economy success.

Radvinsky studied economics at Northwestern University and began his career building online businesses. He founded the webcam site MyFreeCams through his holding company, MFCXY, Inc., establishing himself in the adult digital content sector before turning his attention to OnlyFans.

In 2018, Radvinsky acquired a controlling stake in Fenix International Ltd., the parent company of OnlyFans, buying approximately 75% of the business from its original founders. Under his leadership, OnlyFans grew into a global platform with millions of users and billions in user spending, becoming a defining force in the subscription‑based creator economy.

Business Success and Financial Impact

During his ownership, OnlyFans expanded rapidly, especially during the COVID‑19 pandemic when lockdowns drove online creator activity. The platform reported substantial revenue growth and creator payouts, with creators earning billions collectively through subscriptions and content sales.

Radvinsky personally benefited from the company's financial success. Over the past several years, he received hundreds of millions in dividends from OnlyFans, with total payouts exceeding $1 billion between 2021 and 2024 as the business evaluated potential sales and investment deals.

OnlyFans continued to explore strategic moves, including talks to sell stakes valued in the billions, highlighting Radvinsky's role in steering the platform through growth and investor interest.

Legacy and Influence

Despite his reclusive profile, Radvinsky's influence on online platforms and the creator economy was significant. OnlyFans reshaped how content creators monetize their work, expanding beyond adult content to include fitness, cooking, and other lifestyle creators, although the adult segment remained central to its identity.

Outside of business, Radvinsky engaged in philanthropy and investment activities. He supported cancer research and other charitable causes, and ran a venture capital fund that invested in tech companies.