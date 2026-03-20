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Russian Official Becomes Father for the 33rd Time

Society

The head of the Koltushi urban settlement, Eduard Chirko, has become a father for the 33rd time, according to reports from Mash na Moyke.

Newborn
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Newborn

The official's family now includes 33 children — 14 daughters and 19 sons. Only one of them is adopted, while two were born through in vitro fertilization procedures.

It is also noted that Chirko's children were born to different women.

Father-Hero Title

In May 2025, Eduard Chirko was awarded the honorary title of "Father-Hero,” recognizing his large number of children.

The situation has drawn criticism from Nina Ostanina, head of the State Duma Committee on Family Protection, Fatherhood, Motherhood, and Childhood.

"This is not about fatherhood, but about promiscuity. I doubt that this "hero' raises all 31 children and gives them equal attention,” she stated.

Ostanina also described the situation as a blow to the institution of the family, questioning whether such a lifestyle aligns with traditional family values.

The case has sparked broader discussion about the meaning of parenthood, responsibility, and the role of public figures in promoting family values in modern society.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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