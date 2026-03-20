Chuck Norris Dies at 86: Hollywood Legend Beloved in Russia Passes Away

Chuck Norris, actor and martial arts master best known for his role in the cult TV series Walker, Texas Ranger, has died at the age of 86, according to Variety.

Photo: Chuck Norris Instagram account Chuck Norris

According to reports, the Hollywood legend passed away in a hospital in Hawaii. A day earlier, he felt unwell during a karate training session. After being hospitalized, media outlets noted that Norris remained conscious, answered phone calls, and even joked with those who contacted him.

Final Hours and Family Statement

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," his family wrote.

Earlier, eyewitnesses described what happened as a “medical emergency.” Norris had been training on the island of Kauai shortly before he was taken to hospital, as reported by TMZ.

A Hero Loved in Russia

In Russia, Chuck Norris became more than just an action star. His roles as strong, principled heroes resonated deeply with audiences, and his image turned into a cultural phenomenon. The TV series Walker, Texas Ranger enjoyed lasting popularity, while countless internet jokes and memes elevated Norris to near-mythical status.

Russian dubbing actor Dmitry Polonsky, who voiced Norris in Russian, said the actor felt like a true people's hero for many viewers.

“Courageous, charismatic. A hero loved by the people — including in Russia. He felt like one of ours. He was a superhero,” Polonsky said in a comment to Lenta.ru news publication.

Although they never met personally, Polonsky admitted that the news of Norris’s death came as a profound shock.

Chuck Norris built a global reputation through roles that embodied strength, justice, and resilience, earning admiration far beyond Hollywood — especially among Russian audiences, who embraced him as a symbol of unwavering heroism.