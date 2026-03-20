Patriarch Filaret Dies at 97: Controversial Figure of Ukrainian Church Split

Patriarch Filaret, a leading figure of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), has died in Kyiv at the age of 97.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Водник, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ The head of the schismatic UOC-KP Filaret

Filaret, born Mikhail Denisenko on January 23, 1929, in the village of Blagodatnoye near Donetsk, received his education at the Moscow Theological Seminary and was tonsured as a monk in 1950.

Break with the Russian Orthodox Church

In 1990, with the support of Ukrainian authorities, he advocated independence from the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). In 1992, he left the ROC along with part of the clergy and established the unrecognized Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate, which later became part of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

In 1997, the ROC excommunicated Filaret and anathematized him.

Statements on KGB Links

Filaret also acknowledged connections with the Soviet KGB, stating that all bishops had such ties during that period.

"All of them, without exception. In Soviet times, no one could become a bishop without the approval of the KGB. Therefore, it would be untrue to claim that I had no connection with the KGB. I was connected, like everyone else,” he said.

At the same time, he dismissed claims that he held any ranks within the agency, noting that relations with the security services were cautious and attempts to recruit him were unsuccessful.

Ongoing Church Dispute

The Russian Orthodox Church has repeatedly described the Orthodox Church of Ukraine as schismatic. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow stated that clergy of the OCU commit sacrilege and would face divine punishment.

"Those who have always fought against Orthodox Rus' do not abandon their dream — to divide and destroy. This division now runs through the body of the Church. We know how artificially this schism was created,” he said.

He expressed hope that Orthodox faith would be strengthened again and that the church split would eventually disappear.

In turn, Filaret had previously criticized Patriarch Kirill, advocating for the creation of a unified, independent national church in Ukraine.

"When he said that there is a local Orthodox Church in Ukraine, he meant the Russian Church. Indeed, there is a local church in Russia, but we want there to be a local Orthodox Church in Ukraine,” Filaret stated in 2009.

Following his death, the Russian Orthodox Church refrained from offering condolences, emphasizing his role in the emergence of the schism in Ukraine.