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Russia Culls Thousands of Cattle Amid Deadly Pasteurellosis and Rabies Outbreaks

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Russian farmers in the Altai Krai, Penza, and Novosibirsk regions, among others, are facing the seizure of thousands of cows and other animals under the pretext of controlling outbreaks of pasteurellosis and rabies.

Cows in winter
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by alinco_fan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Cows in winter

Causes and Scale of Infection

Reports of pasteurellosis among livestock began emerging in late 2025. In Novosibirsk, officials attributed the outbreak to excessive snowfall during winter. According to the local Ministry of Agriculture, the lack of food forced wild animals carrying the disease to approach settlements, infecting domestic herds. The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) also cited abnormal winter cold and temperature swings that stressed animals and weakened their immune systems.

Since February, livestock seizures from farmers and agricultural enterprises have been reported. On March 16, authorities declared a state of emergency in the region due to rabies and pasteurellosis outbreaks. Animals in affected zones are subject to culling to prevent further spread of disease.

Officials emphasized there is no risk to human life or health. All animal products entering the market undergo mandatory testing and are safe. Owners of seized livestock will receive compensation. Overall, less than 0.6% of the total cattle in Novosibirsk's private households have been affected.

Understanding Pasteurellosis

Pasteurellosis is a zoonotic infectious disease primarily affecting animals, with human cases being rare. Antibiotics form the main treatment. It affects livestock, domestic and wild animals, and birds, and vaccines are available.

2026 Strain: Malignant and Aggressive

The disease has taken on untreatable, "malignant-aggressive” forms in Novosibirsk, according to Yuri Shmidt, head of the Regional Center for Veterinary-Sanitary Services. The pathogen causes immune depression, leaving animals vulnerable to other infections. "Science is studying why the pathogen induces immune depression, eliminating cellular immunity, rendering the animal defenseless against other infections,” Shmidt explained.

Emergency Measures and Animal Culling

The emergency status triggers special authority procedures for officials and sets specific rules for citizens and organizations. The goal is to eliminate the outbreak and protect the population while facilitating assistance.

Shmidt noted that infection spreads via all routes-airborne, contact, transportation, and humans. The pathogen survives well outside the host, necessitating large-scale decontamination. "Seizing animals is the only way to break the epizootic chain,” he said.

Causes and Vaccination Gaps

In Altai Krai and the Altai Republic, wandering cattle were cited as the source of spread. In Novosibirsk, gaps in vaccination due to unregistered or poorly managed private herds contributed to the explosive outbreak. High herd density, lack of regulated veterinary care, and refusal of routine vaccination have allowed the infection to reach untreatable levels.

Seizure Numbers and Methods

About 0.6% of private households are involved in containment efforts. Authorities have not disclosed exact figures for large enterprises, citing commercial confidentiality.

Veterinary inspectors euthanize livestock humanely via injections. Carcasses are weighed and documented, with one copy of the seizure act provided to the owner.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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