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Brad Pitt Fights Back Over French Winery Sale, Demands Interrogation of Russian Billionaire

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Brad Pitt appears to be shifting from Hollywood stardom into the role of a determined investigator, as he escalates his legal battle over the Château Miraval winery. At stake is not merely a prestigious vineyard, but a matter of principle.

Brad Pitt
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aubrey Gemignani, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Brad Pitt

The actor is demanding the interrogation of Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, who unexpectedly became a co-owner of the French estate following a deal with Angelina Jolie. Pitt is convinced that his former spouse did not play by the rules, turning a shared family asset into a bargaining chip in a prolonged divorce conflict.

The situation surrounding Château Miraval resembles a delicate operation performed under extreme risk-one wrong move could trigger serious consequences. Pitt invested years of effort and millions of dollars into transforming the estate into a benchmark business. Now he believes that an "alien element” has been introduced into the system in the form of Shefler's structures.

"Deals of this magnitude rarely follow a simple "just sold it' scenario. They are usually complex calculations where every detail matters," corporate lawyer Roman Lavrentyev said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

For Pitt, Jolie's sale of her stake amounted to a systemic failure. He maintains that the couple had an agreement not to sell their shares without mutual consent. According to his legal team, Jolie disregarded that arrangement entirely.

Pitt's legal apparatus is now attempting to block the transaction by arguing that the buyer acted in bad faith.

Why Pitt Wants Shefler Questioned

The central element of Pitt's argument is electronic correspondence. These communications, now effectively exposed, allegedly demonstrate direct contact between Jolie and Shefler. The actor believes that the Russian billionaire did not merely acquire an asset but actively assisted his ex-wife in bypassing legal safeguards.

This transforms the situation from a standard business dispute into a breakdown of trust at the highest level.

Party Main Claim
Brad Pitt Violation of his right of first refusal in the sale of shares
Angelina Jolie Right to financial independence following the divorce

For Pitt, questioning Shefler is essential to uncover what he sees as hidden flaws beneath the surface of the deal. However, the businessman resides in Switzerland, creating procedural complications for the court process. Without a formal judicial order, Pitt risks being unable to challenge the transaction effectively.

"In cross-border disputes, questioning a figure of this level is always a long and unpredictable process," compliance officer Ksenia Rudneva noted in comments to Pravda.Ru.

Personal and Legal Struggles Continue

As Pitt fights for control over Château Miraval, his personal life continues to face strain. Reports indicate growing distance within his family, while legal expenses continue to mount.

Despite these pressures, the actor shows no intention of stepping back. He remains determined not to lose control over a project he considers the work of his life, even as the dispute grows increasingly complex and high-stakes.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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