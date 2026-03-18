Raw Video Shows Man Fatally Shooting Himself While Filming Social Media Video

A tragic incident in New Delhi resulted in the death of 28-year-old real estate agent Pawan Kumar, who accidentally shot himself while filming a video for social media.

Fatal Moment Caught on Camera

The incident occurred in East Delhi, where Kumar was recording a video together with his cousin. During the filming, he was handling a firearm when it discharged, striking him in the chest.

According to reports, he lost consciousness immediately after pulling the trigger. The entire sequence was captured on camera, as the footage was intended for social media content.

Emergency Response and Aftermath

Witnesses quickly alerted emergency services, and medical personnel arrived at the scene. Despite their efforts, Kumar, who had sustained severe chest injuries, could not be saved.

The incident underscores the severe risks associated with unsafe handling of firearms, particularly in informal or non-professional settings.

Dangers of Risky Social Media Content

The tragedy highlights a growing pattern in which individuals take dangerous risks while creating content for online platforms. Experts repeatedly warn that the pursuit of viral attention can lead to fatal consequences when safety precautions are ignored.

Authorities continue to urge the public to exercise extreme caution and responsibility, especially when handling potentially lethal objects.