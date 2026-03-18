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From Politics to 'Crush': Russian Male Officials Go Viral for Their Looks

Society

Alexander Yushchenko, a State Duma deputy, has drawn unexpected attention not only for his criticism of the slowdown of Telegram but also for his appearance, which became a topic of discussion among journalists. The reaction was опубликовано by the Telegram channel Antiglyanets.

State Duma
Photo: Own work by Юрий Д.К., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
State Duma

Telegram Debate Meets Viral Reaction

The authors of the channel highlighted Yushchenko's statement, in which he called on Roskomnadzor to explain the reasons behind the reduced speed of the messaging platform. However, the discussion quickly shifted from policy to personality.

Journalists focused on the politician's appearance, sharing screenshots of his photos alongside a sarcastic caption:

"Since when do communists look like this? Where do we sign up for a constituency meeting?"

The remark quickly spread across social media, turning the депутат into an unlikely viral figure.

Roscosmos Chief Named 'National Crush'

Meanwhile, Dmitry Bakanov, the newly appointed head of Roscosmos, has also found himself at the center of online attention – this time as a so-called "crush” among Russian women.

Journalist Alexander Yunashev shared a video on his Telegram channel, describing how he jokingly informed Bakanov of his newfound status ahead of a meeting involving Vladimir Putin and the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"I couldn't resist a bit of mischief: as soon as I saw Bakanov before the meeting, I told him he's the new crush of Russian women,"

wrote Yunashev.

In the video, the journalist asks whether the official is aware of his popularity:

"Do you know that you're the crush of all Russian women? Does that please you?"

Bakanov, appearing slightly embarrassed, replied:

"It will be more pleasing if we deliver corresponding results in space."

A New Role at Roscosmos

Bakanov was appointed генеральным директором Roscosmos in February, replacing Yuri Borisov. Prior to this role, he served as Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia.

His unexpected popularity online highlights how public perception of officials can extend beyond their professional responsibilities, blending politics with viral culture.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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