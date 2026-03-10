Inflation Drives Russians to Review Turkish Real Estate Investments

Russians are increasingly evaluating the sale of their real estate in Turkey due to high inflation and challenging economic conditions, according to property expert Mahinur Dalgın, who spoke to RIA Novosti.
Dalğın noted that expenses related to utilities, property maintenance, and taxes have significantly increased, placing a heavier financial burden on owners. This is particularly true for those who hold Turkish property as a second home or investment.
The expert highlighted that inflation and foreign exchange fluctuations are leading some Russian property owners to explore markets in other countries. Despite this, Russians continue to be the largest group of foreign buyers in the Turkish real estate market.
