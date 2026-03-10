Jared Leto Files Trademark Application in Russia

American rock musician and actor Jared Leto, the 54-year-old frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars, has submitted a trademark application in Russia, as reported by TASS. The application, filed from the United States on 5 March 2026, seeks protection for the name "Jared Leto” across multiple categories.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by James Ackerley, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Jared Leto

The proposed trademark will cover the production and sale of clothing and footwear, as well as entertainment services. This includes organizing cinema and television performances by actors and musicians, broadening Leto's brand presence in the Russian market.

Expansion into Russia

The move marks a strategic expansion of Leto's brand internationally. While already widely recognized as a musician and actor in the US and globally, registering the trademark in Russia may open opportunities for merchandise sales, concerts, and collaborative entertainment projects.