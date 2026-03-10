Unusually Warm Weather Brings Early Spring to Moscow

Moscow has welcomed an early climate spring, arriving ten days ahead of schedule, according to leading weather specialist Evgeny Tishkovets from the Phobos weather center.

Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/31679151@N00/29193920104 by Nickolas Titkov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Spring in Moscow

On Tuesday, 10 March, temperatures are expected to reach up to +8°C, rising further to +11°C by Thursday, 12 March.

Temperature Trends This Week

Tishkovets noted that warming will continue over the coming days. Nighttime temperatures will hover around 0°C, while daytime highs will range from +5°C to +10°C. The city is set for predominantly sunny and dry weather, accelerating the melting of snow cover.

"By mid-March, snow depth is expected to decrease from 46 to 30 centimeters,”

— Evgeny Tishkovets, weather specialist at Phobos

Record Warmth in Moscow

Earlier on Tuesday, Tishkovets reported that Wednesday became the warmest day in Moscow since the start of 2026, with temperatures at 10:00 on the VDNH meteorological station rising to +5.5°C for the first time this year.

Impact on Snow and Daily Life

The early spring and sunny conditions are expected to accelerate snowmelt, potentially affecting local transport and outdoor activities. Residents can anticipate milder days and relatively cold nights throughout the week.