Alina Kabaeva Appears at Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Moscow

Olympic champion Alina Kabaeva attended the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship taking place in Moscow, appearing in public to support the young athletes training at her academy.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Министерство спорта Республики Татарстан, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Press conference of Irina Viner and Olympic winners in Kazan 01

Kabaeva Attends Championship in Moscow

Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Alina Kabaeva visited the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship currently being held in Moscow. New photographs from the event were published by the Heavenly Grace Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy.

The 42-year-old former athlete appeared before spectators wearing a white turtleneck and jeans, completing the outfit with a brown bomber jacket. According to the academy, she came to support the students of her training center who were competing in the tournament.

The visit highlighted Kabaeva's continued involvement in the development of young athletes through her academy. Several gymnasts representing the Heavenly Grace Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy took part in the national championship.

Call for Return of Russian Flag and Anthem

Earlier, Kabaeva made a statement about the participation of Russian gymnasts in tournaments held under the auspices of the International Gymnastics Federation. She urged international sporting authorities to restore the Russian national team's right to compete under the country's flag and anthem.

Kabaeva ended her professional career in 2007. During her career she won the individual all-around gold medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and took bronze in the same event at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. She also became world champion nine times.