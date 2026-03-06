Russia Tightens Drug Propaganda Law: Rap Songs Edited, Music Platforms Remove Tracks

Russia's updated legislation on drug propaganda came into force on March 1, 2026, significantly tightening rules on how information about narcotics can appear in media, art, and online platforms. The new measures broaden the legal definition of propaganda and introduce stricter penalties, particularly for content distributed on the internet.

Photo: flickr.com by cogdogblog, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Microphone

The changes have already had a visible impact on the music industry. Russian rap, a genre that traditionally contains frequent references to banned substances, has been hit especially hard. Some songs have been removed entirely, while others now play only instrumental tracks after lyrics deemed problematic were deleted.

How Drug Propaganda Law Changed

Even before March 2026, Russian law prohibited propaganda of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and plants containing narcotic compounds. Courts generally defined propaganda as information explaining how to produce drugs, how to use them, or where to obtain them, as well as content that might encourage audiences to try illegal substances.

Artists, authors, and publishers whose works were judged by law enforcement or courts to contain such propaganda could face administrative penalties. The same rules applied to people who reposted or shared such content on social media.

The new legislation clarifies and expands the definition of drug propaganda while introducing rules on how references to narcotics must be labeled or presented in literature, art, and online publications. It also establishes stricter penalties for violations.

Where the Restrictions Apply

Under the updated law, spreading prohibited information about drugs counts as propaganda if it appears in:

Media outlets and online platforms

Print or digital publications

Television and radio broadcasts

Social media pages and channels

Artistic works such as songs, books, photographs, films, or videos

The law prohibits any material that portrays drug use as normal, beneficial, or necessary. It also bans content that presents illegal drug use as acceptable, justifies drug-related crimes, or describes methods for producing, storing, transporting, selling, purchasing, or using narcotics. The same restrictions apply to descriptions of cultivating narcotic plants or identifying locations where such substances can be obtained.

Additionally, the law forbids spreading information about substances that suppress a person's will or cause harm to their health.

Penalties and Industry Impact

The rules also require authors, producers, and hosting platforms to remove references to drugs from works created after August 1, 1990 if those references appear in a prohibited context. For example, lyrics describing relaxation after drug use or scenes in films that present such behavior as acceptable must be edited or removed.

Penalties vary depending on how the material is distributed. For offline distribution, individuals face fines of 4,000 to 5,000 rubles. Company executives can receive fines of 40,000 to 50,000 rubles, while organizations may face fines ranging from 800,000 to 1,000,000 rubles along with product confiscation or suspension of operations for up to 90 days.

Publishing such materials online carries harsher penalties. Individuals can face fines from 5,000 to 30,000 rubles, while company executives risk fines up to 100,000 rubles or disqualification from management roles for up to two years. Organizations may face fines of up to 1.5 million rubles or temporary suspension of operations.

If someone receives administrative penalties twice within one year for drug propaganda, authorities can open a criminal case under Article 230.3 of the Criminal Code. The maximum penalty includes up to two years in prison and a ban on working in certain industries.

Music Platforms Remove Songs

The law has already affected major streaming services. Users report that many songs containing profanity or references to banned substances have disappeared from platforms such as Yandex Music. Some tracks have been removed completely, while others now play only background music without vocals.

The changes have triggered frustration among listeners. Many users say they cannot access previously available songs and have begun searching for alternatives. Some have switched to platforms like Spotify, while others download music files directly or even return to using standalone MP3 players.

As the new legislation takes effect, Russia's entertainment industry faces the challenge of adapting its catalogues and creative output to stricter content regulations.