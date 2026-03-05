Turkey’s New High-Speed Railway To Connect Istanbul and Antalya in Just 4.5 Hours

Long hours in crowded buses traveling along Turkey's sun-scorched highways remain a familiar reality for many tourists who try to combine a beach holiday in Antalya with the vibrant atmosphere of Istanbul. The smell of hot asphalt, endless rest stops and exhaustion after a 10-12 hour journey can overshadow even the brightest vacation memories.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by Winston Tjia is licensed under Free A train traveling

That experience may soon change. Turkey plans to build a 714-kilometer high-speed railway linking Istanbul, Eskisehir and Antalya. Modern trains capable of speeds up to 200 km/h will reduce the journey between Istanbul and Antalya to approximately 4.5 hours.

A Major Shift in Travel Logistics

The project represents more than a simple infrastructure upgrade. Once completed, the railway will reshape travel logistics across the country, making it far easier for tourists to combine destinations that previously required long road journeys.

The 347-kilometer section between Eskisehir and Antalya alone will take about two hours by high-speed train. The route will also connect with existing rail networks toward Izmir, strengthening links between Turkey's Aegean and Mediterranean regions.

"Such a railway will radically simplify travel planning. You could leave Antalya in the morning and reach Istanbul by lunchtime without worrying about traffic or exhaustion. It will allow travelers to build flexible itineraries and choose their own pace instead of adapting to bus schedules.”

According to travel consultant Dmitry Gavrilov, the line could become a powerful tool for tourists who want to combine several regions of Turkey within a single trip.

Faster Travel and Greater Comfort

The high-speed train promises to replace exhausting highway journeys with a smoother and far more comfortable travel experience. Instead of spending half a day on buses or coordinating low-cost flights, passengers could travel across 714 kilometers quickly and efficiently.

Preliminary estimates suggest that ticket prices may range from €40 to €80 for a one-way trip. If prices remain within that range, rail travel could compete with long-distance buses while offering significantly higher comfort levels.

Travel logistics may also become simpler. From Antalya Airport, a taxi ride to the railway station could take roughly 20 minutes, followed by a direct 4.5-hour train ride to Istanbul.

A New Travel Corridor Across Western Turkey

The project may effectively merge several major tourist regions into one travel corridor. Cities such as Izmir, Eskisehir and Antalya could become more closely connected, encouraging travelers to explore beyond traditional resort destinations.

Transport experts describe the project as a transition from slower regional mobility toward a modern high-speed network capable of integrating large parts of western Turkey.

New Opportunities for Excursions

The railway could also transform access to famous natural and historical landmarks. One of the highlights along the route is Pamukkale, known for its spectacular white travertine terraces.

Currently, reaching Pamukkale from Antalya often requires several hours and transfers through Denizli. A future high-speed stop nearby could allow travelers to visit the site for a short excursion before continuing toward Istanbul.

"This railway will reveal the authentic Turkey beyond resort hotels. Travelers will gain fast access to local markets in Eskisehir and historic neighborhoods across Anatolia. Tourism companies will also gain new opportunities to design multi-city travel packages.”

Short multi-city trips combining Antalya and Istanbul may become particularly attractive. Travelers could spend several days on Mediterranean beaches and then continue directly to Istanbul's historic districts and bustling bazaars.

Comfort and Practical Considerations

Rail travel generally offers greater reliability than long-distance bus routes. Fixed schedules, climate-controlled carriages and onboard Wi-Fi may provide a more comfortable journey for both domestic and international travelers.

Passengers are still advised to plan for weather conditions across central Anatolia and to carry appropriate travel insurance for longer journeys.

FAQ

When will the railway open?

Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with full completion projected around 2030. Some sections may open earlier in phases.

How much will tickets cost?

Preliminary estimates suggest a price range of approximately €40 to €80 for a one-way ticket.

Will there be stops near tourist attractions?

Yes. Planned stops may include Eskisehir and areas with access to Pamukkale, allowing travelers to combine sightseeing with long-distance journeys.