Russian Ballerina Claims Actor Jim Carrey Died Long Ago

Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova commented on the controversy surrounding actor Jim Carrey, whose recent change in appearance unsettled fans. In remarks reported by Gazeta.ru, she spoke about an alleged past romance with the Hollywood star and claimed that he is no longer alive.

Photo: Telegram / Anastasia Volochkova by Unknown author, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Anastasia Volochkova

'It Was a Double and a Provocation'

"This is a double and a provocation. I had a close relationship with Jim. And I know what he looked like. The fact is that Jim Carrey, unfortunately, has long been dead,” Volochkova stated.

The ballerina suggested that the man who appeared at the César Awards ceremony was not the real Carrey but a look-alike. She linked the appearance to renewed controversy surrounding files connected to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"What people are trying to present to us is fake; it is all connected to Epstein, who, in my opinion, must be turning over in his grave,” she said.

Alleged Romance in Moscow and the United States

Volochkova claimed that she first met the star of The Mask and Dumb and Dumber in 2001 in Moscow, where he allegedly traveled specifically to attend a performance of Giselle, a ballet that featured her. According to her account, their romantic relationship began later in the United States.

"After I had separated from Suleiman Kerimov, fate brought Jim and me together again. I went on tour and flew to gala concerts of world stars in the state of Vail, in America, and Jim flew there as well. That was when our romantic relationship began,” she said.

However, the United States has no state called Vail. Vail is a town in Colorado.

Official Response Denies Rumors

A representative for Jim Carrey previously dismissed claims about cloning or impersonation as baseless and confirmed that the actor personally attended the César Awards ceremony.