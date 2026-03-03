World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Ballerina Claims Actor Jim Carrey Died Long Ago

Society

Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova commented on the controversy surrounding actor Jim Carrey, whose recent change in appearance unsettled fans. In remarks reported by Gazeta.ru, she spoke about an alleged past romance with the Hollywood star and claimed that he is no longer alive.

Anastasia Volochkova
Photo: Telegram / Anastasia Volochkova by Unknown author, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Anastasia Volochkova

'It Was a Double and a Provocation'

"This is a double and a provocation. I had a close relationship with Jim. And I know what he looked like. The fact is that Jim Carrey, unfortunately, has long been dead,” Volochkova stated.

The ballerina suggested that the man who appeared at the César Awards ceremony was not the real Carrey but a look-alike. She linked the appearance to renewed controversy surrounding files connected to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"What people are trying to present to us is fake; it is all connected to Epstein, who, in my opinion, must be turning over in his grave,” she said.

Alleged Romance in Moscow and the United States

Volochkova claimed that she first met the star of The Mask and Dumb and Dumber in 2001 in Moscow, where he allegedly traveled specifically to attend a performance of Giselle, a ballet that featured her. According to her account, their romantic relationship began later in the United States.

"After I had separated from Suleiman Kerimov, fate brought Jim and me together again. I went on tour and flew to gala concerts of world stars in the state of Vail, in America, and Jim flew there as well. That was when our romantic relationship began,” she said.

However, the United States has no state called Vail. Vail is a town in Colorado.

Official Response Denies Rumors

A representative for Jim Carrey previously dismissed claims about cloning or impersonation as baseless and confirmed that the actor personally attended the César Awards ceremony.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Energy Shortages, BRICS, and Russian Assistance: What’s Next for Cuba
Americas
Energy Shortages, BRICS, and Russian Assistance: What’s Next for Cuba
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order
Asia
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order
Popular
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order

As Washington bets on a swift triumph in the Persian Gulf, Moscow and Beijing rally a widening coalition that could turn a regional war into a strategic setback for the United States.

A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order
US Unleashes PrSM in Iran: The 'S-400 Killer' Enters Combat for the First Time
US Unleashes PrSM in Iran: The 'S-400 Killer' Enters Combat for the First Time
Iran Showcases F-4 Phantom Jets to Strike US Bases
Video Shows Pilot of Downed F-15 Fighter in SUV Trunk
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order Lyuba Lulko Russia Reacts to Aggression and Chaos USA and Israel Sow in the Middle East Alexander Shtorm Brent at $100, Gold at $6,000? Energy Shock After Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz Andrey Mihayloff
Putin Speaks With Leaders of UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on Iran Escalation
US Air Force F-15 Downed in Kuwaiti Airspace, Pilot Detained
Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours
Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours
Last materials
US Unleashes PrSM in Iran: The 'S-400 Killer' Enters Combat for the First Time
A New Anti-American Coalition Emerges as Iran Conflict Reshapes World Order
Oil Shock and Drone Surge: How the Iran Conflict Could Rewrite Ukraine’s Fate
Ali Khamenei's Entire Family, Including His Wife, Killed in US-Israeli Operation
Putin Speaks With Leaders of UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on Iran Escalation
Russia Reacts to Aggression and Chaos USA and Israel Sow in the Middle East
Brent at $100, Gold at $6,000? Energy Shock After Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz
Iran Showcases F-4 Phantom Jets to Strike US Bases
Tactical Success, No Strategic Victory: The Paradox of the Iran War
Israel Uses Laser Defense to Intercept Hezbollah Rockets
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.