Mass Brawl at Moscow Shopping Center: Security Guards Attacked After Dispute

A confrontation between a visitor and mall security escalated into a large fight involving multiple people at a busy shopping center.

Dispute Triggers Violence

An incident at the "Shchuka” shopping center began with a verbal conflict between a visitor and security staff. According to eyewitness accounts, the disagreement quickly intensified. After the initial exchange, the visitor reportedly contacted acquaintances, after which the situation spiraled into a physical altercation.

What began as a localized dispute soon transformed into a broader clash involving numerous individuals. Witnesses described a rapidly developing scene in which tensions rose within minutes, leaving bystanders startled.

Bystanders Drawn Into Fight

Passersby attempted to intervene and separate those involved, but several of them were also caught up in the confrontation. The disturbance expanded beyond the original participants, contributing to confusion inside the shopping center.

Eyewitnesses estimated that approximately 15 to 20 individuals ultimately took part in the fight. The chaotic nature of the incident created alarm among visitors and staff.

At the time of reporting, official details regarding injuries or possible legal consequences had not been fully clarified. Authorities generally review surveillance footage and witness statements following such incidents.