River of Waste: Tons of Garbage Drift Along Tisza from Ukraine to Hungary

Large amounts of garbage were observed drifting along the Tisza River from Ukraine toward Europe.

The February warm spell caused accelerated snowmelt, leading to a sharp rise in the river's water level. The strong current swept away waste that had accumulated along the banks, including branches, plastic bottles, bags, and even an old boat. Significant volumes of debris moved downstream in the direction of Hungary.

The flood video was recorded on February 1 in the Hungarian town of Balsa, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County. The footage shows the river's surface densely covered with floating trash and wood.

Such scenes are not unusual. Heavy rains and seasonal floods regularly wash previously accumulated waste into the river, where it later appears along Hungarian sections of the Tisza. Eyewitness videos show large quantities of garbage drifting together with melting ice along the river near the Ukrainian border.