Seven Most Beneficial Vegetables to Eat During Lent for Spring Immunity

The Great Lent began on February 23, and while observing dietary restrictions, it is important to ensure sufficient intake of vitamins and minerals. Dietitian Ekaterina Shirshova shared her list of the seven most beneficial vegetables for those observing Lent in an interview with KP.RU.

Photo: www.freepik.com by timolina is licensed under Free More info Fermented cabbage

Shirshova emphasized that as spring begins, the body requires even more vitamins. During Lent, this need becomes particularly important because many animal-based foods are excluded, making vegetables a key source of essential nutrients. She noted that simple, readily available vegetables are often the most effective in supporting metabolism and immune function, rather than exotic varieties.

Seven Most Beneficial Vegetables

The dietitian recommended including the following in your diet during Lent:

Fermented cabbage

Carrots

Beets

Baked potatoes

Onions and garlic

Various fresh greens

Frozen vegetable mixes as convenient options

These vegetables are rich in vitamins, particularly vitamin C and B-complex vitamins. Many also have anti-inflammatory properties and can enhance immune function.

Dietary Tips for Lent

Shirshova advised incorporating these vegetables into meals as often as possible. Consistent consumption of these nutrient-rich vegetables can help ensure good health and well-being throughout the spring season.