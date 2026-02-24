Pizza Dog Scandal Sparks Public Outrage Across Russia

Fyodor Ovchinnikov, founder of Dodo Pizza, a popular pizza restaurant chain in Russia, commented on the controversy surrounding the dismissal of a delivery guy in Chelyabinsk, stating that he would not rush to condemn the restaurant manager involved in the incident.

Photo: freepik.com by freestockcenter, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Dog paws

Founder Calls for Balanced Judgement

Ovchinnikov noted that the manager faced significant online harassment after terminating courier Mikhail, who had covered a freezing stray dog with a branded blanket during severe winter conditions. According to Ovchinnikov, the situation cannot be viewed in isolation from the responsibilities placed on a local manager.

He stressed that operational standards, business efficiency, and sanitary compliance requirements inevitably influence managerial decisions. He also pointed out that employees at the same pizzeria had fed the dog for months prior to the incident, underscoring the complexity of the case.

Dispute Over Grounds for Dismissal

The story gained widespread attention after Shot reported details of the dismissal. The stray dog, known locally as Dodobonya, had reportedly become a familiar presence near the restaurant. Staff members and customers often showed concern for the animal, and many visitors regarded the dog as an informal mascot.

Mikhail chose to cover the dog during subzero temperatures and a snowstorm despite internal warnings. Video footage of the moment circulated online, fueling strong reactions. The dismissal formally cited property damage linked to the use of company-branded materials, though the former employee maintains that his job performance had not previously drawn criticism.

Company representatives, meanwhile, attributed the decision to repeated lateness, creating conflicting narratives that further intensified discussion across social platforms.

Online Reaction and Escalation

The episode sparked a wave of criticism directed at the restaurant management. Reports described customers cancelling orders and calling for disciplinary measures. Ovchinnikov acknowledged the scale of the online backlash and warned against placing full responsibility on a single manager without understanding all internal factors.

He revealed that the manager has been temporarily relieved of duties and experienced serious personal pressure, including targeted harassment of family members. According to Ovchinnikov, the situation forced her to leave the city.

Company Announces Policy Changes

In response to the controversy, Ovchinnikov pledged assistance to everyone affected by the incident, including the dismissed courier and the stray dog. He confirmed that the company would participate in determining the animal's future.

Ovchinnikov also announced broader changes within Dodo Pizza. Cafes across the network will now welcome guests with pets, marking a shift in customer policy. The company further intends to expand cooperation with animal shelters and develop structured support initiatives for homeless animals.

The developments transformed a local workplace dispute into a broader conversation about corporate rules, employee discretion, and public expectations of social responsibility.