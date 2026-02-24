Uzbek President Honors Migrant Worker After Dramatic Child Rescue in St Petersburg

The President of Uzbekistan awarded a state medal to Khayrullo Ibadullaev, an Uzbek citizen working in St Petersburg, for rescuing a child who fell from a seventh-floor window. The decree appeared on the official website of the Uzbek head of state.

According to reports previously published by Fontanka, Ibadullaev, who works as a street cleaner in St Petersburg, caught a seven-year-old boy who fell from a window, significantly reducing the impact of the fall. At the time of the incident, the child's mother was in another room.

Child's Condition and Medical Response

Medical services rushed the boy to a hospital. Doctors confirmed that the child's life was not in danger. Later, TASS, citing emergency services, reported that the boy remains hospitalized with severe injuries but that his condition is stable.

The decision to honor Ibadullaev underscores the significance of his actions, which likely prevented a fatal outcome. The incident quickly drew public attention in both Russia and Uzbekistan, with many observers describing the rescue as an extraordinary act of bravery and presence of mind.