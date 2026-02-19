Porn Star Mary Rock Promises 16-Hour Reward to Russian Cross-Country Skier

Porn actress Mary Rock has made a bold promise to Russian Olympic skier

Savelii Korostelev, pledging a 16-hour sex marathon if he secures a medal at the Winter Olympics. The announcement was shared via a video posted on Mash na Sporte Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Amer Sports, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Cross country skiing

"I am very concerned for Korostelev. I'm sorry he just missed the bronze medal. But in this marathon, Savely will take a prize position. I promise a 16-hour sex marathon if he wins a medal,” Rock said.

Korostelev is scheduled to compete in the 50-kilometer classical-style race on February 21, starting at 13:00 Moscow time.

Korostelev's Olympic Performance So Far

Earlier in the Games, Korostelev finished fourth in the skiathlon. He also participated in the sprint event but did not advance to the quarterfinals and placed 15th in the 10-kilometer individual start race.