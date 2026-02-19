Snowfall in Moscow Feb. 19

Snowstorm Wally Brings Heavy Snow and Chaos to Moscow

Moscow and the Moscow region are experiencing the full impact of a powerful snow cyclone named Wally. The extreme weather has already caused transportation disruptions, heavy traffic, and flight delays. Authorities warn of snowdrifts, reduced visibility, and increased accident risks. According to meteorologists, the peak of the storm is still expected to come.

Severe Weather Intensifies

Mikhail Leus, a leading expert at the Phobos Weather Center, reported that the atmospheric vortex continues to strengthen its influence over the capital. Visibility in some areas has dropped to 600-1000 meters, while wind gusts reach 12-14 meters per second. Forecasters warn that conditions will worsen as the cyclone progresses.

Southern regions of Central Russia have already felt the cyclone's force. Bryansk reported approximately 15 millimeters of precipitation in 12 hours, while Kursk and Orel saw up to 23 millimeters — more than half the monthly norm.

Moscow Declares Orange Weather Alert

The Russian Hydrometeorological Center announced an orange weather alert for Moscow, in effect from midnight on February 19 to midnight on February 20. This level, the second-highest on the warning scale, is issued when natural hazards threaten possible damage. Meteorologists expect heavy snowfall, blizzards, icy roads, and snowdrifts. Wind speeds may reach up to 17 meters per second, prompting pedestrians and drivers to exercise extreme caution.

"Winter is breaking records. Snowfall is continuous, exceeding 70 percent of the monthly norm today alone. Snow will continue throughout today, tonight, and into tomorrow,” stated Sergey Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow.

The mayor praised city services working round-the-clock under challenging conditions and expressed confidence that the capital will manage the storm's aftermath.

Transport Disruptions and Accidents

The heavy snow has already disrupted transportation. According to sources cited by Shot, around 140 flights have been canceled or delayed at Moscow airports. Sheremetyevo faced dozens of rescheduled departures and arrivals, while flights to Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Ufa, and other cities were canceled. Vnukovo also reported delays, and Domodedovo saw at least one canceled departure with multiple delayed arrivals, including flights from Ulan-Ude, Irkutsk, and Dubai.

Road conditions remain tense. Data from the Yandex traffic service indicated congestion levels reaching nine out of ten by midday. The most affected areas include the city center, the Garden Ring, Third Transport Ring, and western sections of the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD) and major outbound routes.

Several serious accidents have occurred. In Moscow Oblast, five collisions involving 12 vehicles were reported on the 85th kilometer of the M-4 "Don” highway. Snow-covered roads likely contributed to the incidents. No injuries were reported, but all vehicles sustained damage. Police again urged drivers to maintain safe distances, reduce speed, and avoid unnecessary travel in hazardous conditions.

Massive Response Efforts

In the Moscow region, around six thousand units of equipment and 12 thousand municipal workers have been deployed to combat the storm. Vice-Governor Vladislav Murashov confirmed that preparation for the snowstorm began in advance to mitigate its effects.