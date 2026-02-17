World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow Braces for Snowiest Winter Since 1966, Meteorologists Say

Society

Moscow's winter this year may become the snowiest since 1966, following extraordinary precipitation levels recorded in January.

Snowed in cards in Moscow
Photo: Pravda by Makar Gorshenin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Snowed in cards in Moscow

"January 2026 brought a record amount of precipitation — 101 millimeters — the highest figure in the history of systematic meteorological observations and nearly double the climatic norm,” Nikolai Tereshonok, head of the meteorology and climate department at the Central Directorate for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, told TASS. Winter precipitation could total around 200 millimeters, exceeding the seasonal average by approximately 30 millimeters in 2026. "By this measure, the winter may prove the snowiest in 60 years since 1966,” he noted.

Snow Cover Exceeds Long-Term Averages

The depth of snow cover in January and as of February 10 has also approached nearly twice the long-term average. According to Tereshonok, the mean January snow cover height has already set a record for the observational period beginning in 1994.

Climate Trends Behind Heavy Snowfall

Tereshonok linked the unusually snowy conditions to global climate change. Rising global temperatures intensify evaporation over oceans and seas, increasing atmospheric moisture that later falls as precipitation over continental regions under prevailing circulation patterns.

Data from the Central Hydrometeorological Service indicate that climate shifts in 2025 produced record increases in air and ocean surface temperatures. Warmer ocean waters, scientists explain, tend to strengthen storms, cyclones, and episodes of extreme precipitation.

These factors influenced weather patterns across European Russia in January 2026, when Atlantic and southern cyclones delivered substantial moisture to the region, resulting in persistent snowfall and elevated precipitation totals.

