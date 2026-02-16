Hidden Cameras in Chinese Hotels Target Russian Tourists

Hidden cameras have reportedly been installed in hotels in China to record intimate videos involving Russian tourists, with the footage later sold on social media platforms, Shot Telegram channel said.

According to the source, live streams of an intimate nature from hotel rooms have gained popularity in China. Individuals allegedly check into hotel rooms in advance and place small recording devices in concealed locations with a direct view of the bed.

Alleged Targeting of Russian Tourists

The Telegram channel reports that videos featuring women of Slavic appearance are particularly sought after. Such recordings are reportedly labeled "russians,” which allegedly increases demand among subscribers.

Subscription-Based Distribution

Access to the footage is said to be sold through subscription models. Monthly subscriptions reportedly range from 650 to 1,100 rubles, while annual access can cost around 3,000 rubles.

The allegations have raised concerns about privacy, hotel security, and the illegal distribution of non-consensual recordings.