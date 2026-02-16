Telegram Blocks Over 235,000 Channels in Massive One-Day Crackdown

The administration of Telegram blocked more than 235,000 groups and channels within 24 hours, according to information published on the company's official website.

Photo: flickr.com by Yuri Samoilov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Telegram app

On February 15 alone, the platform removed over 235,000 communities containing prohibited content. Telegram reported that the deleted channels included groups distributing pornographic material as well as communities promoting terrorism.

Fraud Schemes Exploiting Telegram Users

Earlier reports indicated that scammers had begun targeting users by offering to "speed up” Telegram's performance. Fraudsters allegedly encouraged victims to activate a bot designed to steal personal data.

Regulatory Pressure and Potential Fines

Previously, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on restrictions affecting Telegram in Russia. He stated that the platform had failed to comply with Russian legislation. At the same time, he noted that Russian authorities remain in contact with the messenger's administration.

On February 10, reports emerged that Telegram's operations in Russia were being slowed. Authorities also warned that the platform could face fines totaling up to 64 million rubles for failing to remove prohibited information.

The large-scale content purge highlights increasing regulatory pressure on digital platforms and the growing scrutiny surrounding online moderation policies.