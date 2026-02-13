World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Model Who Killed Self in New York Appears in Epstein Files

Society

The tragic death of Russian model Ruslana Korshunova continues to generate debate years later, as renewed public interest follows references to her name in documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Manhattan
Photo: wikitrevel.org by PerryPlanet, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Manhattan

Renewed Attention Following Document Releases

Public discussion surrounding Korshunova's death intensified after the publication of materials connected to Epstein. Her name appeared among individuals referenced in the documents, prompting speculation and fresh interpretations of events that occurred in 2008.

According to media reports, witnesses cited in the files claimed that Korshunova had flown on a private aircraft associated with Epstein, including travel to Little St. James, the Caribbean island that later became central to multiple investigations and controversies.

Statements From Friends and Acquaintances

In interviews, individuals who knew Korshunova have described noticeable changes in her emotional state prior to her death. Among them, her friend Eva Becher suggested that the model's behavior had shifted, though she acknowledged that the underlying reasons remained unclear.

"She loved life and had plans,” Becher recalled, emphasizing her belief that Korshunova was not inclined toward self-harm.

Becher also reflected on conversations about private flights, noting that Korshunova had mentioned traveling by private jet but had not disclosed details regarding companions or destinations.

Competing Interpretations and Persistent Doubts

Korshunova was found dead near her Manhattan apartment window on June 28, 2008. The official investigation concluded that her death resulted from suicide. Authorities reported no signs of forced entry, no suicide note, and no evidence of drugs or alcohol in her system.

Despite these findings, family members and some acquaintances have continued to question the circumstances. Over the years, alternative theories have circulated, often fueled by broader controversies surrounding Epstein and individuals connected to him.

Facts, Speculation, and the Limits of Evidence

While Korshunova's inclusion in Epstein-related materials has revived public curiosity, the documents themselves do not automatically establish wrongdoing or causal links. Many claims remain unverified, and interpretations frequently rely on personal opinions rather than judicial conclusions.

The case illustrates how high-profile tragedies can re-enter public discourse when new information surfaces, even when definitive evidence remains limited or ambiguous.

Ruslana Korshunova was a Russian-born fashion model who gained international recognition for her striking appearance, particularly her long hair and delicate, doll-like features. She became known in the mid-2000s after appearing on the covers of major fashion magazines and working with prominent global brands. Her career included runway shows and advertising campaigns for well-known designers and labels, which quickly established her as a rising star in the fashion industry. Despite her relatively short career, Ruslana Korshunova left a strong impression on the modeling world and remains widely remembered.

