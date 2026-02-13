Soviet Dissident, Historian, Author of Books on Putin Dies at 100

Famous Russian historian and publicist Roy Medvedev has died at the age of 100. He authored numerous books, including works about Russian President Vladimir Putin, his daughter-in-law said, TASS reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Главархив Москвы, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Рой и Жорес Медведевы

The likely cause of Medvedev's death was heart failure. A relative stated that she found the historian without signs of life in his apartment. She explained that she was awaiting police officers and morgue staff to remove the body.

She also noted that the farewell ceremony for the Russian historian will take place on 17 February at a morgue in Odintsovo.

Roy Medvedev's Role in Soviet History

Roy Medvedev was known as a Soviet dissident. He edited samizdat publications and participated in the movement of the "Sixtiers.” In 1970, together with academician Andrei Sakharov and cyberneticist Valentin Turchin, he published an open letter to the leaders of the USSR, calling for the democratization of the political system.

Medvedev wrote more than 40 books, including political biographies and analytical studies. Among his most recognized works were "To the Judgment of History” (1971) and "They Surrounded Stalin,” which was published in the Soviet Union only in 1990. These books became bestsellers in the West.

Books on Vladimir Putin

Beginning in 2000, Medvedev wrote extensively about the Russian president. One of his most widely known works bore the title "The Putin Mystery.” In total, he wrote around 20 books about Vladimir Putin.

Family and Legacy

Roy Medvedev had a twin brother, Zhores Medvedev, who was also a writer and biologist. His brother died in 2018.

Roy Medvedev leaves behind a vast body of historical and political literature that shaped discussions of Soviet and Russian history for decades.