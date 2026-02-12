World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
'Black Sky' Alert Issued in Nizhny Tagil Over Industrial Emissions

Nizhny Tagil is experiencing hazardous smog, according to the Ural Hydrometeorological Center, which reported unfavorable meteorological conditions for the dispersion of pollutants.

Photo: https://vk.com/tagil
'Black Sky' Regime Declared

Forecasters warned that a lack of precipitation and weak winds will cause harmful emissions from industrial enterprises to accumulate in the atmosphere. Authorities have introduced a first-degree adverse weather regime, commonly referred to as a "black sky” alert.

The restrictions will remain in place until the evening of Friday, February 13. Residents have been advised to limit time outdoors and keep windows closed.

Weather Conditions Worsen Air Quality

Experts explained that stagnant air and dry weather significantly reduce the natural dispersion of pollutants, increasing the concentration of potentially dangerous substances near the ground.

Similar Complaints in Other Cities

In January, residents of Khabarovsk reported a persistent chemical odor that they associated with a local oil refinery. People described symptoms including dizziness, nausea, and a sensation of suffocation.

Residents of Omsk also voiced concerns over heavy smog and a strong chemical smell, stating that polluted air had made normal breathing difficult.

